1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in NE Houston

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Tuesday in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the 200 block of McCarty Steet near Portwall Street due to the crash.

An 18-wheeler collided with a pickup truck in the area. No other details about the crash were released.

Drivers should avoid the area and look for other routes.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.