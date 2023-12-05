57º
Join Insider

Local News

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler in NE Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Houston
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Tuesday in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the 200 block of McCarty Steet near Portwall Street due to the crash.

An 18-wheeler collided with a pickup truck in the area. No other details about the crash were released.

For the latest updates on the crash. See our KPRC 2+ Now livestream below.

Drivers should avoid the area and look for other routes.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email