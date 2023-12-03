52º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Harris County deputy injured in rollover crash after patrol vehicle struck by SUV

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Crash, Houston
A Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was involved in a rollover crash while conducting a traffic stop in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was involved in a rollover crash while conducting a traffic stop in southeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officers were called to the 11200 block of Beamer Road around 2:15 a.m. to respond to the crash.

A deputy had been trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, then an SUV struck the patrol vehicle and caused it to rollover.

The deputy was trapped in his vehicle and had to be rescued by Houston firefighters. He suffered neck and back injuries and possibly broke some bones. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The other driver was checked out by paramedics and expected to be OK. Police did not say if the driver was intoxicated. The names of those involved were not released.

This crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email