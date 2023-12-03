Harris County deputy injured in rollover crash after patrol vehicle struck by SUV

A Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was involved in a rollover crash while conducting a traffic stop in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was involved in a rollover crash while conducting a traffic stop in southeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officers were called to the 11200 block of Beamer Road around 2:15 a.m. to respond to the crash.

A deputy had been trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, then an SUV struck the patrol vehicle and caused it to rollover.

The deputy was trapped in his vehicle and had to be rescued by Houston firefighters. He suffered neck and back injuries and possibly broke some bones. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The other driver was checked out by paramedics and expected to be OK. Police did not say if the driver was intoxicated. The names of those involved were not released.

This crash is still under investigation.