3 teens injured in shooting after fight breaks out in north Harris County party

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three teenagers were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out during a party in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old, 17-year-old, and 18-year-old were injured after shots were fired.

Deputies responded overnight to the shooting in the 1100 block of Woolwich Drive.

A large party was being held at the address, and it had been advertised on social media. A fight broke out as the teenagers were leaving the party. Unknown suspects then shot at random at a crowd, and the three teens were struck.

They later arrived at local hospitals for treatment. Two teens are in stable condition and one of them is in critical condition.

The suspects are still on the run, and the incident is under investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, you should call Crime Stoppers.