64º
Join Insider

Local News

3 teens injured in shooting after fight breaks out in north Harris County party

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three teenagers were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out during a party in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old, 17-year-old, and 18-year-old were injured after shots were fired.

Deputies responded overnight to the shooting in the 1100 block of Woolwich Drive.

A large party was being held at the address, and it had been advertised on social media. A fight broke out as the teenagers were leaving the party. Unknown suspects then shot at random at a crowd, and the three teens were struck.

They later arrived at local hospitals for treatment. Two teens are in stable condition and one of them is in critical condition.

The suspects are still on the run, and the incident is under investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, you should call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email