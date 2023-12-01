Barbers Hill HS student disciplined for natural hair back in in-school suspension after weeks at alternative school

FILE - Darryl George, left, an 18 year-old junior, and his mother Darresha George, right, talk with reporters before walking into Barbers Hill High School after he served an in-school suspension for not cutting his hair on Sept. 18, 2023, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Darryl George will be sent to EPIC, an alternative school program, from Oct. 12 through Nov. 29 for failure to comply with multiple campus and classroom regulations, the principal said in a Wednesday, Oct. 11, letter provided to The Associated Press by the family. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – An 18-year-old Barbers Hill High School student who was disciplined for his natural hairstyle has been allowed to return to campus but will be placed back in in-school suspension after being sent to an alternative school for over a month.

Darryl George is a junior at the school, which is located in Mont Belvieu, and has been suspended since Aug. 31. He was sent to EPIC, an alternative school program, from Oct. 12 through Nov. 29 for alleged “failure to comply” with multiple campus and classroom regulations, the principal said in a letter given to his family.

According to the dress code posted on the Barbers Hill Independent School District’s website, the policies were created to teach grooming and hygiene, instill discipline, and ensure students are dressed in a manner that is clean and neat. The policy states that male students’ hair cannot extend below their eyebrows or ear lobes, not even if the hair is gathered or pulled back.

In a news conference Wednesday, activist Candice Matthews said that “informants” from the school shared a photo of a Caucasian student whose hair violates the district’s dress code. Matthews, who has been vocal about the matter, accused the district of “racist activities” toward Black male students.

“The hair is below the earlobe and also past the eyebrows, and this young man has never stepped foot in ISS. This young man has never stepped foot in DAEB. This young man has not been retaliated against. This young man has not received the harsh egregious punishment as Darryl George has received,” Matthews said. “White hair is not a problem but Black hair is the problem. White hair is exempt. Black hair is rejected. White hair is accepted. Black hair is rejected. That is unacceptable.”

Matthews said George, his family, and Attorney Allie Booker plan on staying steadfast on the issue due to the CROWN Act signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Even Governor Abbott signed this bill and turned it into law and then we have this jack-legged school district who continues to not follow the law. This is unacceptable,” Matthews said. “Barbers Hill, you’re going to follow the law.”

A lawsuit was filed because George’s family feels his civil rights are being violated. Attorney Booker said there has been an “unequal application” of the hair rules at the district.

“They’re only applying this rule to Black males,” Booker said. “They like to throw out the CROWN Act to try to use the CROWN Act as a buffered zone for them to argue and say that the CROWN Act doesn’t completely cover their grooming policy, however, they’re incorrect because what we have longstanding are discriminatory animus being illegal.”

In September, the teen’s family filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency and a federal civil rights lawsuit against Abbott and the attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.

The family said that George’s suspension and the disciplinary actions taken against him violate the state’s CROWN Act, which took effect Sept. 1. The law, which is an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is supposed to prohibit race-based hair discrimination and bars employers and schools from penalizing people because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including Afros, braids, dreadlocks, twists or Bantu knots.

KPRC 2 reached out to Barbers Hill ISD in September. The district defended its dress code and said it does not conflict with the CROWN Act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.