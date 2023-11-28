HISD school bus involved in 2-vehicle crash in NE Houston; no students injured

A Houston Independent School District school bus was involved in a two vehicle accident Tuesday morning in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District school bus was involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. near a neighborhood, located in the 6500 block of Firnat Street.

Police said a green vehicle hit the back of the bus and then crashed into a ditch.

HISD told KPRC 2 that there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident and the bus driver is “fine.”

The condition of the driver in the green vehicle is unknown.

Investigators responded to the scene to inspect the cause of the crash.