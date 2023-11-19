Family fighting to be reunited with 12-year-old girl who called 911 after grandmother, mother murdered

HOUSTON – A family is fighting to reunite with a 12-year-old girl who called 911 after her mother and grandmother were murdered.

The girl’s cousin, 25-year-old Tyler Langdon is charged with capital murder.

KPRC 2 is respecting the family’s wishes to not name the two women or the 12-year-old girl.

A phone call is the only way Gabriel Kimich and his family have been able to speak to his 12-year-old cousin.

“She’s been very scared and very upset and very upset. Every time we talk, she’s very emotional she just doesn’t ever want to hang up. She just wants to stay on the phone as long as she possibly can,” said Kimich.

Detectives said the girl called 911 Thursday morning saying her cousin, Tyler Langdon, shot and killed her mother and grandmother. He is also accused of sexual assault. The grandmother’s body was found in an abandoned bank parking lot off Wortham Boulevard. Detectives said the girl’s mother’s body was found in their home off Deep Meadow Drive.

“She has amazing strength, and I don’t know how she was able to get through that night,” said Kimich.

Since then, Kimich said his cousin has been staying in a group home away from her family members. He said CPS was going to allow her to stay with his mother, who is her great aunt, but that changed.

“Because she is currently living in senior housing and it’s a 55 and up community. When we got that information we immediately contacted the apartments and they have written a letter allowing her to stay with her temporarily until we found housing or they arrange the final custody,” said Kimich.

Kimich said their family had difficulty getting in touch with their case worker who was set to go on vacation or the Thanksgiving holiday. After KPRC 2 contacted CPS, the case worker reached out to the family with contact information for an attorney to help with the case.

Kimich said his cousin’s entire world is shaken.

“She grew up in a home where she was an only child, and now she’s being placed in a group home with people she doesn’t know and she just lost her mother and grandmother that she’s lived with all her life and now she’s with total strangers and dealing with the loss of her mother and grandmother,” he said.

It is unclear how long it could take for the girl to be reunited with her family, but her loved ones are hoping she will be with them for Thanksgiving.

In a statement to KPRC 2, Melissa Lanford, a DFPS spokesperson said, “Unfortunately, due to confidentiality laws I’m unable to comment on or provide any details about specific investigations. However, in similar situations, the child’s safety is always our main priority. CPS would take all the time needed to make sure any family member the child is released to can provide a safe, stable and loving environment.”