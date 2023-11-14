Suspect arrested after woman killed in shooting with 3-year-old son in back seat, man injured

A man, who was accused of killing a woman in front of her 3-year-old son and injuring another man in a shooting, was arrested on Monday.

HOUSTON – A man who is accused of killing a woman in front of her 3-year-old son and injuring another man in a shooting was arrested on Monday.

Dominique Menefee, 30, was charged with the murder of Sherniqua Banks, 34 and with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The other victim was 41 years old and was not identified.

Officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. to the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank Road regarding a shooting on Sept. 7.

Once police arrived, they found Banks and a man inside a crashed vehicle with gunshot wounds. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been driving, the man was in the front passenger seat, and her 3-year-old son was in the back seat.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The boy was not injured.

A witness told authorities the victim’s vehicle and another vehicle had been heading east in West Gulf Bank Road, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting.

The suspect’s vehicle hit a curb, and its tire blew out. Then he fled from the scene.

The victims also crashed their vehicle.

Officers later found a vehicle close to the scene that had been damaged, and they detained two people. They were questioned by police and later let go. No charges were filed against them.

Menefee allegedly ran away before authorities arrived.

Menefee was charged on Oct. 25. He was arrested on Monday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and booked into the Harris County Jail.