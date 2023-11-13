59º
3 injured in shooting, involved in crash on US 59 in SW Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Three people were injured in a shooting and involved in a crash on U.S. 59 in southwest Houston Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded around 4:50 a.m. to the incident at U.S. 59 and Interstate 610.

A red Honda was involved in a crash, and three people inside the vehicle had also been shot. One victim was a woman.

They were all transported to the hospital. The scene was cleared, so there are no traffic problems in this area.

Authorities did not release additional information about the situation. This case is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

