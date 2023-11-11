Man fatally shot at northwest Houston house; suspect detained

A man was fatally shot at a house in northwest Houston Friday night, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 900 block of Shirkemere Road after the shooting.

Central officers are at a shooting scene 900 Shirkemere. Adult male deceased at the scene. Suspect detained. 202 pic.twitter.com/krWwRwKq4Q — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2023

When police arrived, they found a man had been gunned down. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was detained.

No other details were provided.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.