Man fatally shot at northwest Houston house; suspect detained

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A man was fatally shot at a house in northwest Houston Friday night, the Houston Police Department said. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot at a house in northwest Houston Friday night, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 900 block of Shirkemere Road after the shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man had been gunned down. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was detained.

No other details were provided.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

