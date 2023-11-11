Houston man sentenced to life in prison after killing girlfriend’s brother in front of his children

A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison after killing his girlfriend’s brother, who was trying to help his sister escape from a domestic violence situation, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said on Saturday.

“Domestic violence doesn’t just affect the person who is being abused, it affects the entire family,” Ogg said. “All too often domestic violence escalates to murder, and this case shows that a family member can lose their life just trying to help someone else get out of an abusive relationship.”

Kempsha L. Wilson, 28, was sentenced Thursday after a trial for fatally shooting 32-year-old Spencer Nichols in front of his children on Feb. 15, 2022. The incident happened at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Kipp Way Drive.

The day before the shooting was Valentine’s Day. Wilson and his girlfriend got into a fight because he contacted another woman, and the man choked and beat his girlfriend.

The girlfriend also pulled out a gun and fired at him, but she did not strike him. Authorities said she did this to show she wanted him to leave the apartment.

She later texted her brother, Nichols to come help her.

“After Nichols arrived, Wilson returned to the apartment with an AK-47-style assault rifle and threatened her and Nichols, who was able to get Wilson to leave.

Nichols eventually took his sister and her two young daughters to his home for the night because they feared for their lives,” the DA’s office said.

The next day, Nichols, the girlfriend, and her daughters went back to their home to change their clothes. Nichols’ three children were also with the group.

While they were inside, Wilson arrived at the apartment with a handgun. There were two other armed men with him.

Wilson’s girlfriend took out her pistol to defend herself, but he grabbed it from her.

He had a pistol in each hand and confronted Nichols in front of the apartment. He also pistol-whipped him.

Wilson then put one of the guns on his chest and shot him in front of his three children. Wilson and the other two men then fled from the area.

Spencer Nichols was fatally shot in 2022. (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

The suspect was arrested nine days later. Wilson went to prison three times before this crime.

Harris County Assistant District Attorneys Jason Campo, who is a chief assigned to the DA’s Trial Bureau, and Gabriel Kabak prosecuted the case.

“The victim was just trying to be a good big brother by defending his sister, and it cost him his life,” Campo said. “The defendant has already had several second chances and continues to hurt people, so the jury agreed that he needed to be in prison for life.”