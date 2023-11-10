VIDEO BREAKDOWN: Piecing together 3 videos as search continues for who shot, killed stranger in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is taking a closer look at surveillance videos released after a deadly shooting in downtown Houston.

Investigators are looking for the suspected shooter and a person of interest in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the Four Seasons Hotel in the 1400 block of Lamar Street.

The area happened in a popular section of downtown near the intersection of Lamar and Austin Street.

In the first video, you can see the suspect, who is wearing black and has long hair.

Suspect and person of interest in shooting (Houston Police Department)

To the right of the video is the person of interest. They appear to have a tripod with them and a camera. They are also wearing a backpack.

You can see the two men walking in the street. One of the men has their arm wrapped around the other. To the right of the men is the suspect and the person of interest.

Photo from surveillance video (Houston Police Department)

Investigators said the men in the video and the suspect and person of interest were strangers.

They don’t know each other, but they appear to get into some sort of argument.

In the video, you can see the two men walking closer to the suspect. The suspect steps back and opens fire.

Surveillance video of shooting (Houston Police Department)

In the video, you can see the suspect pointing their gun at the two men and you can see their costume has yellow on the back side.

Investigators said the suspect shot the 20-year-old man multiple times, killing him.

In a second video released by police, you can see two people walking on a sidewalk. They appear to be walking towards a car. They are also no longer in costumes, they are in street clothes at this point.

Photo of suspect and person of interest (Houston Police Department)

Here’s a closer look at the suspect’s vehicle. It’s white, but you can’t see the license plate tags.

Suspect vehicle (Houston Police Department)

In a third video, you can see the suspect and person of interest walking again. They walk to the white car and open the car doors and get in, eventually driving off.

Suspect and person of interest (Houston Police Department)

At this time, the two people in the video have not been identified.

Police are asking for any information about who they are and where they may be. Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.