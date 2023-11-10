Former HISD history teacher charged with improper relationship with a student

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a former teacher at Eastwood Academy in the Houston Independent School District for reports of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Christopher Wayne Williams, 41, was charged with improper relationship with a student. According to court documents, the incident was reported in October.

Williams was a U.S. History and Debate teacher at the school that had been on campus since about 2017. Documents allege the victim confided in someone and told them that she and “Mr. Williams” would kiss and hug each other in his classroom. The person she told then reported it to an officer at the school on Oct. 16.

Investigators said the victim initially denied the allegations while being questioned but allowed the officer to search her phone for any evidence. The girl agreed and signed a content to search form, authorities. After the teen’s parents were notified, she reportedly became willing to talk to investigators.

Another staff member at the school told investigators she had been approached by several students regarding “concerning interactions” between Williams and the victim. The staff member told authorities that she reported her concerns to the school principal, expressing that Williams and the girl “seemed to be unusually close.” The staff member said she also discussed her concerns with another employee who allegedly had similar concerns.

The student eventually told the officer that she had feelings for Williams since November 2022 and that she and the teacher would kiss and hug each other, court documents said. According to investigators, the two met in the classroom for lunch numerous times. The student said Williams also touched her private part.

On Oct. 26, the officer took the girl’s phone to the Harris County District Attorney’s Digital Forensic Unit to extract evidence. Investigators said they found several text messages between Williams and the student that began in September and ended in October. According to court documents, the texts, which appeared to be of a “sexual/romantic nature,” included messages from Williams that read, “Coming in looking soo (misspelled) fine, beautiful hair, flawless makeup, sexy fit,” “Can’t wait to kiss you baby,” “Come gimme a kiss on your way to lunch,” and several “I love you” comments.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles briefly discussed the incident in a meeting Thursday night, saying, “It’s real. It’s inappropriate. Adults would want us to take action on people who have inappropriate relations. That needs to be done.”

Miles said the school’s staff had Child Protective Services training. He also said that as an investigation ensued, the former principal resigned and was not fired.

“Students can be forgiven because they’re students. They’re kids, although I wish they wouldn’t rush to judgment either. They would be helped further if adults put it in context and also explain to them why we can’t give names, why there is some information that we cannot put out,” Miles said. “Put yourself in the place of a parent, of a kid who has an inappropriate relationship. I can’t give you the details. Put yourself in that parent’s position, put yourself in the friend’s position. You do not want that name out there.”

Despite this incident, Miles said Eastwood Academy is a “good” and “high-performing” magnet school.

“We have not removed people, except in this case, it’s warranted,” he said.