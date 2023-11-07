85º
VIDEO: Houston police looking for suspect accused of robbing store, leaving with cash register in SE Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, Crime

HOUSTON – Officers are asking people to help them identify a suspect accused of robbing a store in southeast Houston and leaving with the cash register on Sept. 5, the Houston Police Department said.

Police were called at approximately 12:50 a.m. to convenience store in the 5400 block of Telephone Road after an aggravated robbery. Police said the suspect threw a rock at the glass front door, which was destroyed. Then, he went inside.

A store employee hid while the suspect allegedly jumped over the counter and tried to open the cash register with a pair of scissors.

He then left the store with the cash register, and police do not know where he was headed. The suspect is a man between 25 and 35 years old.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the charge or arrest of this suspect. To submit an anonymous tip, you can call 713-222-8477 or go to the Crime Stoppers website here.

