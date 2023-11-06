Following C.J. Stroud’s record-setting game against Buccaneers, Texans’ Coach DeMeco Ryans holds news conference

HOUSTON – After a Houston Texans victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, head coach DeMeco Ryans will speak to the media Monday.
Not only did the Texans pull out a 39-37 win against the Buccaneers, quarterback C.J. Stroud set a rookie record, throwing for 470 yards during the game.
Stroud’s final game-winning pass to Tank Dell with six seconds left in the game lifted the Texans above the Buccaneers to win the game.
Ryans is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
