Following C.J. Stroud’s record-setting game against Buccaneers, Texans’ Coach DeMeco Ryans holds news conference

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans reacts in the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – After a Houston Texans victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, head coach DeMeco Ryans will speak to the media Monday.

Not only did the Texans pull out a 39-37 win against the Buccaneers, quarterback C.J. Stroud set a rookie record, throwing for 470 yards during the game.

Stroud’s final game-winning pass to Tank Dell with six seconds left in the game lifted the Texans above the Buccaneers to win the game.

Ryans is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

