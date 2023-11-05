65º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 in critical condition after shootout at after-hours night club in NW Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
Two people are in critical condition after a shootout at an afterhours night club in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people are in critical condition after a shootout at an after-hours night club in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Deputies were called around 3:20 a.m. to the 8100 block of Antoine Drive due to a shooting at the Chyllout Club.

Two suspects were driving by the establishment and shot at the victim and struck them. The victim then returned gunfire.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital. The names of those involved were not released, and no other details were shared.

This shooting is under investigation.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email