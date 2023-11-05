2 in critical condition after shootout at after-hours night club in NW Harris County

Two people are in critical condition after a shootout at an afterhours night club in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Deputies were called around 3:20 a.m. to the 8100 block of Antoine Drive due to a shooting at the Chyllout Club.

Two suspects were driving by the establishment and shot at the victim and struck them. The victim then returned gunfire.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital. The names of those involved were not released, and no other details were shared.

This shooting is under investigation.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.