Family of man killed in hit-and-run crash in east Harris County pleads for answers

HARRIS COUNTY – A family is asking for the community’s help to find the driver who killed their loved one.

“How can you live with it? How can you sit and laugh and love with your family knowing that you took someone’s life,” the victim’s daughter, Brandy Cook said.

The family of Dwayne Brinac is angry and frustrated. He was struck from behind on a busy stretch of road in East Harris County.

“His hat was in the road. His bike was torn up,” Cook said.

Cook described the crime scene from the night of Oct. 15. Her father was hit and killed while riding his bike on Crosby-Lynchburg Road in Barrett Station.

“I do believe that he was eating at one of our family members’ houses that night and he was going to get gas for his generator. I believe at the crime scene there was a gas can,” Cook said.

It happened a day before her birthday.

“What a birthday you know. On my birthday, getting a call and having to deal with the death of my dad, my birthday will never be the same,” she said.

Tears welled up in her eyes as she and her kids looked at the very spot where Brinac lost his life. He was 58 years old.

“He didn’t die of natural causes or illness or anything. His life was taken by someone who didn’t care to stop to see if he was okay.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country van hit Brinac from behind and then sped off. The family believes the person drove down Dreamland Avenue which is less than 500 feet from the scene.

“I’ve been calling local paint and body shops from here to La Porte. There was a lady who reached out and she does have a camera in her driveway but it only covers the driveway, not the street,” Cook said.

Brinac was a loving son, brother, cousin, father, and grandfather who was taken too soon.

“I want Justice for my dad. I’m just asking for you to come forward and own up to what you did,” Cook said.

Brinac has already been laid to rest.

His family is asking for residents to check their cameras for any surveillance footage of the van.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a failure to stop and render aid crash that resulted in the victim’s death.

Anyone with any information, please call 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.