Houston police looking for 2 women after man was pistol-whipped, bit during robbery incident

This is a sketch of one of the suspects accused of an aggravated robbery.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said on Tuesday it is looking for two suspects accused of crashing into a car before pistol-whipping and robbing a man in southwest Houston.

It happened on Aug. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 10400 block of Southwest Freeway.

A man and several others said a white Chevrolet Malibu struck their vehicle from behind, and there were two unknown women inside. The at-fault vehicle allegedly did not stop after the incident.

The driver then followed the suspects until they stopped, and a woman got out of the Malibu and approached the man with a gun.

She then allegedly hit him several times in the head with the gun and took his cell phone. The man tried to get his phone back, but police said the woman bit him in the hand and arm. She then fired her gun into the air, got into the vehicle, and drove off. This case is still being investigated.

If you have any information about this incident, you should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Tips that lead to the charge or arrest of these two women can result in up to a $5,000 reward.