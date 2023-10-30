47º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by sedan in west Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Houston Police Department
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Winsome Lane.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street, and he or she was hit by a white sedan. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not been identified.

Police said the area was not well lit.

The driver of the sedan said he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late. He stayed at the scene.

Officers said the driver showed no signs of intoxication. Authorities will determine whether he was speeding, and this case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email