Pedestrian dies after being hit by sedan in west Houston

A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Winsome Lane.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street, and he or she was hit by a white sedan. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not been identified.

Police said the area was not well lit.

The driver of the sedan said he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late. He stayed at the scene.

Officers said the driver showed no signs of intoxication. Authorities will determine whether he was speeding, and this case is still being investigated.