Man charged with murder after crashing into innocent driver during chase in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was charged with murder on Saturday after he crashed into an innocent driver during a chase in northwest Harris County, according to court documents.

Bryson McClure is a convicted felon, and he was also charged with evading arrest or detention in the fatal crash that killed Lynette Winchester on Oct. 27.

The 29-year-old suspect is accused of driving a stolen Ford F-250 out of San Antonio and leading Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase Friday afternoon. The pursuit lasted about 14 miles, and the crash happened at the Grand Parkway Feeder Road and State Highway 249.

The suspect allegedly traveled at 115 mph and ran red lights before he struck Winchester’s vehicle in the driver’s side. There were no other passengers in both vehicles.

McClure did not suffer serious injuries and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

He was in court on Saturday, and his bond was set at a total of $450,000.

Court records showed that before the fatal crash, McClure was out on bond for three other felonies out of Bexar County.