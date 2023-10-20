Houston man sentenced for trafficking 13-year-old girl, branding his initials on her body by tattoo

HOUSTON – A Houston resident will now spend more than two decades in prison following his conviction for sex trafficking a 7th grader, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced on Friday.

Juwan James Davis, 28, pleaded guilty on March 2.

Davis was ordered to serve 25 years in federal prison.

During the hearing, the court heard additional information, including how Davis tried to manipulate and control the minor victim four years later by contacting her from jail and attempting to get her to drop the charges, according to prosecutors.

Davis was further ordered to serve 15 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

“Tragically, the young victim in this case died just a few months ago at the tender age of 18. Five years ago, when she was only 13, she should have been participating in what normal middle schoolers do - soccer games, school plays and pep rallies,” Hamdani said. “Instead, Juwan James Davis sold her body for sex; something a 7th grader should never have to endure. This sentence not only sends a message to others who prey on young children, but also gives this young victim’s family a sense of justice. It is just a shame she was not able to be in court to see it for herself.”

The investigation began in February 2018 after authorities suspected Davis had trafficked a 13-year-old girl for sex.

She told authorities she met Davis on Snapchat and that he wanted her to have sex for money. Davis posted ads of her wearing lingerie on Backpage to advertise her for commercial sex, prosecutors said.

The victim told investigators Davis drove her to the hotels and would wait down the street until she finished engaging in commercial sex with the customers. Once finished, the victim would contact Davis who would pick her up and take the money.

The victim also reported Davis supplied her with drugs and had her branded by taking her to get a tattoo with his initials, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Davis’ phone and found communications between him and the victim in which they discuss her engaging in commercial sex and the amounts to charge for these acts. The phone contained several pictures of the victim, some of which were used in the Backpage ads. There were also pictures of the 7th grader with a tattoo of Davis’ initials on her buttocks.

Tragically, the minor victim passed away earlier this year at the age of 18, according to prosecutors.

Davis will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.