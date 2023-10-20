Anti-Hamas car rally parades hundreds of vehicles through Houston

HOUSTON – A call for solidarity against Hamas was heard all throughout Houston on Thursday.

Hundreds of vehicles drove through multiple neighborhoods decorated with Israeli flags and people inside spreading awareness about the war.

“We decorated just to be out there, we support Israel, we support the Jewish people,” said Liran Vidal who was in Israel on Oct. 7 and woke up to a brutal war.

“I didn’t know what the noise so I woke up my cousin like what’s going on, and then the door opens, wake up we’re in a war,” he said.

Thursday, he was joined by others reeling over the death, destruction, and more than 200 hostages captured by Hamas terrorists, including an 18-year-old named Liri Albag

“I know her from when she was a kid, I feel like it’s my daughter. Please, please free everyone,” said one man.

“I’m crying because every day that’s passed since it happened, I feel like it could be my daughters, it could be my mom, it could be my grandma,” said a woman named, Iris C.

The rally made a special stop at the Holocaust Museum. A symbol of a past tragedy, but also hope.

“I’m here to show that we’re still fighting the war spiritually, physically, no matter where you stand in the world, I’m here to give people energy to keep on doing what they’re doing,” said former IDF soldier Laibel Hackner.

Another point that was amplified, being pro-Israel does not mean anti-Palestine

“We need to free Palestine, but we need to free Palestine from Hamas,” said a woman named Eniav S.

If you wanted to come to Thursday’s rally but couldn’t make it, there’s another chance to stand in solidarity against Hamas.

A rally calling for the immediate release of hostages is planned for Sunday at City Hall between 4-5 p.m.