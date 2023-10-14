66º
Join Insider

Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting outside party in southwest Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
A man is in critical condition after he was injured in a shooting in southwest Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was injured in a shooting in southwest Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of Brenford regarding a shooting.

Police later arrived and said the 18-year-old victim had gone to a house party in the area. The victim and two other men exited the party and went into the street. Witnesses said they then heard gunshots and found the victim on the ground.

He was shot three times in his upper torso.

Witnesses told authorities they saw two suspects run toward a black Lexus and drive away after the incident.

Police are not sure what led to the shooting. They are still investigating and speaking to witnesses to get a description of the suspects.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email