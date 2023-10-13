Houstonians share stories of loved ones fighting Hamas in Israel

Houstonians with loved ones fighting the war in Israel against Hamas are sharing stories about what they’re going through.

Two women we spoke to say they fear for their safety here and for their loved one’s safety in Israel, but seeing the attacks on innocent lives, they’re proud to know their family is working to fight what they say is pure evil.

“When we got the call, he looked at me and he said that he was so scared, he was so nervous, but he knew he had to do this,” said a woman named Sarah S.

Sarah is speaking about her husband, an Israeli Defense Forces, or IDF reserve soldier, who left Houston to fight the war in Israel.

“Our family in Israel was calling us, terrified and the atrocities just kept coming and coming on our phones, I knew for who my husband is, I knew that he was going to go,” she said.

Sarah says her fear and nervousness is coupled with pride for the resilience of her husband, and his fellow soldiers.

“He talked about finding strength when he saw them, finding strength when he touched the land of Israel, so he’s been training for the past few days, they’re securing areas in the south right now,” Sarah said.

Karin Binjamin has four nephews and one cousin living in Israel, also soldiers fighting the war.

“A lot of these soldiers, like say my family members, they’re 18 and 19 years old. I mean like this past June, they graduated high school, they weren’t even fully finished getting ready for their jobs,” Binjamin said.

Binjamin shared images of her loved ones on the front lines, and a Facetime screenshot she says shows her sister-in-law and nephew saying a final goodbye before going out.

“Ever since Saturday he’s just been there collecting bodies, just trying to secure. Until yesterday there were still terrorists running around our cities,” Binjamin said.

The goal, to get hostages back and stop the terrorist organization Hamas from killing more innocent people and destroying the Jewish nation.

“The things that they have seen, they will forever ever be haunted,” Binjamin said.

“To attack innocent civilians, babies, children, women, elderly, brutally abuse their bodies rape these women. This does not enhance any sort of political movement,” Sarah said.