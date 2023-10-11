Driver killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver is dead following a vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Wednesday morning.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a fatal crash at 6800 Spring Cypress. Two vehicles involved; one person has been pronounced deceased on-scene and two persons have been transported to hospitals. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/H5SEdhrC9P — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 11, 2023

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash located in the 6800 block of Spring Cypress around 7 a.m.

Deputies said the driver of a Mustang was traveling westbound on Spring Cypress and lost control, crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital where their condition remains unknown.