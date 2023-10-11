67º
Driver killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash in NW Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver is dead following a vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Wednesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash located in the 6800 block of Spring Cypress around 7 a.m.

Deputies said the driver of a Mustang was traveling westbound on Spring Cypress and lost control, crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital where their condition remains unknown.

