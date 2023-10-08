Faith and Blue Prayer Breakfast held to address gun violence

The Greenhouse International Church brought law enforcement and the community together to address gun violence.

The Faith and Blue prayer breakfast was held at the church on Sunday to have a conversation about this issue.

Gun violence is a concern in for residents, and the event gives families and law enforcement a chance to connect. They also honored those who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past year. Leaders said there are several areas of town where gun violence has been an issue, and one of these is near Ella Boulevard. Last week, a man died in a drive-by shooting at a gas station off Ella Boulevard.

Leaders said Cypress Station Drive and Greater Greens Point have also been areas where shootings have been a concern.

Now, by bringing awareness, leaders hope they can create change and make the neighborhoods safer.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, community leaders and families of those who lost their lives to gun violence were at the breakfast.