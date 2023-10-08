1 injured after suspect shoots at moving vehicle with kids inside in SE Houston

A man was injured after a suspect shot at his vehicle, while he was driving with his family in southeast Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 8500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a 28-year-old man, who had been shot in his leg. He said he had been driving southbound in a Cadillac SUV, then a white Camaro got near his car and shot at it.

The victim’s family was inside the vehicle with him, including his wife and 4 and 9-year-old children.

The man was shot in the leg, drove into a construction zone, and the vehicle fell into a hole in the ground. The suspect fled from the area.

The other family members were not injured and expected to be OK. The victim also suffered injuries from driving into the construction area, and he was taken to the hospital.

He said he does not know the suspect.

Authorities are still investigating the case.