1 hospitalized after attempted robbery near taco truck in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot and hospitalized after an attempted robbery near a taco truck in southeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Edgebrook Drive.

Police later located a man with a gunshot wound down the street from a taco truck.

The man had just ordered his food and was about to enter his truck. Then, a suspect with a ski mask pointed a gun at his head and demanded money from him.

When the victim tried to give him money, he noticed the suspect was distracted, so he got into his truck and backed up.

The suspect then fired several shots at the man and injured him in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and had surgery.

The victim’s two sons were in the vehicle and were not injured. None of the names of those involved were released.

The suspect drove off in their vehicle, and an investigation is underway.