68º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Shots fired at officers during shooting outside SE Houston club, 1 person taken to hospital

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
Officers believed shots were fired at them on Saturday during a shooting outside of a southeast Houston club, and one person was taken to the hospital after the incident, the Houston Police Department said. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Officers believed shots were fired at them on Saturday during a shooting outside of a southeast Houston club, and one person was taken to the hospital after the incident, the Houston Police Department said.

The officers were not injured, and they did not fire their weapons. Police were dispatched around 6:27 a.m. to the 10700 block of Gulf Freeway due to the shooting.

The suspect(s) fled the scene, and no other information was provided about the incident.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email