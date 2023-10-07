Shots fired at officers during shooting outside SE Houston club, 1 person taken to hospital

Officers believed shots were fired at them on Saturday during a shooting outside of a southeast Houston club, and one person was taken to the hospital after the incident, the Houston Police Department said.

The officers were not injured, and they did not fire their weapons. Police were dispatched around 6:27 a.m. to the 10700 block of Gulf Freeway due to the shooting.

Police were dispatched around 6:27 a.m. to the 10700 block of Gulf Freeway due to the shooting.



Preliminary info is officers believed shots were fired at them. No officers hit. One person was struck & taken to a hospital. No officers discharged weapons. Suspect(s) fled scene.

The suspect(s) fled the scene, and no other information was provided about the incident.

