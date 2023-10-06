Tim Hortons to open third Houston-area location; fourth one coming soon this fall

HOUSTON – Houston is getting a new Tim Hortons this Friday, and fans no longer need to drive *too* far.

Tim Hortons, the beloved Canadian coffee chain will open their newest location on 8910 Westheimer Road in West Houston.

The chain is best known for their donut holes -- called “Timbits,” fresh-brewed coffee, and pastries.

The new location’s grand opening is part of the company’s expansion from Canada to the U.S.

A fourth Tim Hortons location, located in 13451 Northwest Freeway, is planned for this fall.

Houstonians can still get their “Timbit” fix at other locations in northwest Harris County (21811 Clay Road) and north Harris County (5312 Richey Road).