74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Tim Hortons to open third Houston-area location; fourth one coming soon this fall

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tim Hortons, Food, Houston
Tim Hortons on Westheimer (Tim Hortons)

HOUSTON – Houston is getting a new Tim Hortons this Friday, and fans no longer need to drive *too* far.

Tim Hortons, the beloved Canadian coffee chain will open their newest location on 8910 Westheimer Road in West Houston.

The chain is best known for their donut holes -- called “Timbits,” fresh-brewed coffee, and pastries.

The new location’s grand opening is part of the company’s expansion from Canada to the U.S.

A fourth Tim Hortons location, located in 13451 Northwest Freeway, is planned for this fall.

Houstonians can still get their “Timbit” fix at other locations in northwest Harris County (21811 Clay Road) and north Harris County (5312 Richey Road).

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email