88º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man found shot to death in car in NW Houston, police seeking more information

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed on Sunday and police are still investigating and trying to identify the suspect.

Officers were called around 11 a.m. to respond to the incident in the 10200 block of Morocco Road. Authorities arrived and saw a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside of a residence.

He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to identify the victim.

Police said the suspect was spotted possibly fleeing into a wooded area across the street. The suspect is a man in his 20s.

If you know anything about the case, you should call police at 713-308-3600 or speak to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email