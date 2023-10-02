Man found shot to death in car in NW Houston, police seeking more information

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed on Sunday and police are still investigating and trying to identify the suspect.

Officers were called around 11 a.m. to respond to the incident in the 10200 block of Morocco Road. Authorities arrived and saw a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside of a residence.

He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to identify the victim.

Police said the suspect was spotted possibly fleeing into a wooded area across the street. The suspect is a man in his 20s.

If you know anything about the case, you should call police at 713-308-3600 or speak to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.