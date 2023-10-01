75º
Woman dies after husband allegedly shoots her several times in north Harris County

Authorities are still searching for the woman’s husband.

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest accused of shooting his wife several times and killing her in north Harris County on Sunday. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest accused of shooting his wife several times and killing her in north Harris County on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched around 12 a.m. to the 5600 block of Pine Park Drive regarding the shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 48-year-old woman had been shot several times.

The woman was getting divorced from her husband, Ever Navarrete, 55, and she had moved to the address where the incident happened.

Authorities said her husband found her new home, confronted her, and shot at her more than 10 times. He then fled the area in a 2002 white GMC Sierra pickup truck with the following Texas license plate: PBV-3006.

The woman was later taken to the hospital in critical condition, and she died from her injuries.

If you have seen Navarrete, you should call the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Authorities are hoping to speak to more witnesses and continue their investigation.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need resources, go here.

