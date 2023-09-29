Man found not guilty in sexual assault of child case has warrant issued for arrest on new charge

An arrest warrant is out for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child for multiple years.

HOUSTON – An arrest warrant is out for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child for multiple years.

The man is the center of attention of a report we first brought you Thursday at 6 p.m.

Last week, he was found not guilty on a separate charge involving the same child.

Prosecutors said a key piece of evidence was not allowed in court in that case because of how it was obtained.

Now, they’ve filed a new charge against the man.

The division chief for the district attorney’s Crimes Against Children Division believes this doesn’t fall under double jeopardy.

“It frequently happens where we don’t litigate, or we don’t charge all of the offenses that we could be charged. This is not a case that had been previously charged. It was not one the jury decide and so we believe that we are not jeopardy barred and we can continue with this case,” said Denise Nichols.

If convicted, he faces between five years to life in prison.

RELATED: ‘I wish I had known everything’: Juror in child sex abuse trial says judge allowed key video evidence to be left out