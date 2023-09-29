2 people found dead inside NW Harris County home appear to have been shot

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead inside a home in northwest Harris County Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 9600 block of Red Maple Drive.

I’m enroute to the 9600 blk of Red Maple Drive. Two persons have been found deceased inside a residence. It appears the victims were shot. No additional info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FTIwWWhbHN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 29, 2023

According to authorities, it appears the two people were shot.

Other details are limited at this time.