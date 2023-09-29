86º
2 people found dead inside NW Harris County home appear to have been shot

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead inside a home in northwest Harris County Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 9600 block of Red Maple Drive.

According to authorities, it appears the two people were shot.

Other details are limited at this time.

