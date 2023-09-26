86º
Join Insider

Local News

Texas grocery store employee accidentally fatally shot by rifle while petting customer’s dog

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Texas, Shooting
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

A Texas grocery store employee was killed after a rifle discharged while he was petting a customer’s dog inside their vehicle, according to the Linden Texas Police Department.

On Sept. 22, officers received a call around 3:30 p.m. about the shooting in the parking lot of the Crump Food Store in the 700 block of West Houston Street. Witnesses told police the employee, Larry Lawrence, 39, of Queen City, Texas, was putting groceries in a customer’s vehicle, and they saw a dog in the back seat and petted it.

A .22 rifle then discharged, and Lawrence was shot in the chest. The gun was also in the backseat.

Witnesses tried to provide first aid to the victim and paramedics were called. When EMS arrived, they took over trying to perform live-saving measures.

Lawrence was later pronounced dead at the helipad site.

Linden Police Chief David Dulude said the shooting appears to have been accidental but officials are still investigating.

“It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time,” Dulude said. “We would like (to) relay our deepest condolences to Lawrence’s loved-ones.”

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email