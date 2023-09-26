Houston police searching for gunman after 2 men shot to death in vehicle in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect accused of shooting two men to death in southwest Houston last month.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate Circle around 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Alexander Campos and Allen Chaverrieta in a vehicle shot to death.

The families of Alexander Campos and Allen Chavarrieta are requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect responsible.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward