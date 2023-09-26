1 flown to hospital after suspected drunken driver strikes electric scooter in west Houston

A man was flown to the hospital after a suspected drunken driver crashed their vehicle into an electric scooter in west Houston.

Officers were called at about 9:20 p.m. to the scene in the 16200 block of Park Row Drive due to the wreck.

The scooter was possibly in the road, then a woman driving a vehicle hit the scooter. The vehicle also struck a tree, and it caught on fire. The identities of the drivers were not released.

Police said there is construction on the road and the area is not well-lit, so this could have also led to the crash. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and stayed at the scene.

The scooter driver was in critical condition and had several broken bones and a spinal injury.

The driver was also detained while officers investigated whether they were intoxicated. Authorities said they are also looking for surveillance video.