80º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by van in north Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Crash
A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by van on Sunday in north Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by van on Sunday in north Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 1:58 a.m. to the scene at the intersection of State Highway 249 and Veterans Memorial Drive regarding the crash.

Police said a man, who was possibly homeless, crossed the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk. Then, he was hit by a van.

There was a family inside the vehicle, and it is unknown if they were injured.

The man was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. The names of those involved in the crash were not shared.

The driver also stayed at the scene and helped authorities with their investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email