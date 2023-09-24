Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by van in north Harris County

A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by van on Sunday in north Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by van on Sunday in north Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 1:58 a.m. to the scene at the intersection of State Highway 249 and Veterans Memorial Drive regarding the crash.

Police said a man, who was possibly homeless, crossed the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk. Then, he was hit by a van.

There was a family inside the vehicle, and it is unknown if they were injured.

The man was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. The names of those involved in the crash were not shared.

The driver also stayed at the scene and helped authorities with their investigation.