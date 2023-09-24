Man shot in his hand, leg during attempted robbery in southeast Houston

A man was hospitalized after he was shot through his left hand and leg during an attempted robbery in southeast Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after he was shot through his left hand and leg during an attempted robbery in southeast Houston on Saturday, and officers are still looking for a suspect, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were dispatched due to a shooting in the 8400 block of Broadway Street at approximately 10:53 p.m.

A man was walking back to his apartment from the store, then he was approached by a suspect, who was in his 20s.

The suspect demanded money from the other man, and when the victim did not give him anything, he allegedly shot the victim through his left hand, and the bullet also went through his left leg.

The victim was later taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect walked away from the scene southbound after the robbery, and officers are still looking for him. The two men’s identities were not released.

An investigation is still underway.