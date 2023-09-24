Man found shot to death in east Harris County parking lot

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on Sunday in east Harris County, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident.

Deputies were called around 7:30 a.m. after a driver was on the road and saw the victim lying in a parking lot unresponsive in the 11900 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to an incident at the 11900 blk of Crosby-Lynchburg. An adult male was discovered deceased outside a vehicle in a business parking lot. It appears the male sustained a gunshot wound. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/dbO6MRIuJ7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 24, 2023

When authorities arrived at the location, they found that a man in his 60s had several gunshot wounds in his torso. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, and he was not identified.

Officials do not know why the man was shot, and they did not share information about a suspect.

They are still investigating the situation.