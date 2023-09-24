94º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man found shot to death in east Harris County parking lot

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
Man found shot to death in east Harris County parking lot (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on Sunday in east Harris County, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident.

Deputies were called around 7:30 a.m. after a driver was on the road and saw the victim lying in a parking lot unresponsive in the 11900 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road.

When authorities arrived at the location, they found that a man in his 60s had several gunshot wounds in his torso. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, and he was not identified.

Officials do not know why the man was shot, and they did not share information about a suspect.

They are still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email