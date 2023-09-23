80º
3 transported to hospital including infant following crash in north Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in north Houston on Friday, and among the injured, was an infant in critical condition, the Houston Police Department said.

Police were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the scene at the intersection of North Shepherd Drive and West Tidwell Road due to the wreck. A traffic light was not working at the intersection, so stop signs were placed on the streets instead to control traffic.

A black and white sedan were involved in the crash. Officers said one of the vehicles ran the stop sign and struck the other vehicle.

Both cars appeared to have damage in the front, and the front bumper of the black car fell off.

There were two adults and two children in one of the cars, and an infant and the driver in this vehicle were taken to the hospital.

An adult in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and they were the only person in the other car. Authorities did not mention which car the children were in or identify those involved. Police are still investigating the crash.

