Avoid the area: 18-wheeler rolls over on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – Houston fire emergency workers are responding after an 18-wheeler rolled over on Houston’s south side and people are being asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
The wreck happened in the 2500 block of S Sam Houston Pkwy W, and while it was leaking fuel, the issue has been contained, authorities said.
Houston Fire Department said a hazardous materials team is working at the scene. No one was hurt.
Update: There is no need for citizens to evacuate or shelter in place. The fuel leak is contained. Thank you Pearland Fire Dept. for providing mutual aid. Your commitment to keeping our community safe is greatly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/eS6m5mvxaK— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 19, 2023