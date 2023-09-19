91º
Avoid the area: 18-wheeler rolls over on Houston’s south side

Authorities said a fuel leak has been contained

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Fire truck (generic) (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – Houston fire emergency workers are responding after an 18-wheeler rolled over on Houston’s south side and people are being asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

The wreck happened in the 2500 block of S Sam Houston Pkwy W, and while it was leaking fuel, the issue has been contained, authorities said.

Houston Fire Department said a hazardous materials team is working at the scene. No one was hurt.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

