Police release sketch of man accused of shooting homeowner in chest while trying to break into his vehicle

Police searching for man accused of shooting homeowner in chest during robbery

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the man accused of shooting a homeowner in the chest when he attempted to stop his car from being stolen.

On Saturday, July 29, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9900 block of Algiers around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said the homeowner was informed by his neighbors that someone was messing with his truck. When he went outside to confront the man -- later identified as 19-year-old Jaye Perkins -- another man confronted him from behind and pointed a gun at his head.

Perkins then allegedly told the other suspect to shoot the homeowner, and the suspect fired several shots, striking the homeowner in the chest.

Perkins and the unidentified suspect both fled the scene. Houston police were able to locate Perkins and arrest him. He has since been charged with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).