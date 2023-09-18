1 dead after shooting at north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is trying to gather more information after after a man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Saturday.

Officers received a call at about 4:10 a.m. about the incident that happened in the 1300 block of Gears Road.

Police made it to the scene and found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities do not know why the man was shot and there is no known suspect(s). The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is also working to identify the man.

If you have any information about the case, you should contact police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.