2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting at party in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Two people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting at a party in southeast Houston on Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

Police were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of Vera Lou Street due to the shooting, and Shot Spotter technology also informed them about the incident.

Officers said unknown suspects in a vehicle fired their guns toward a crowd at the party then they left the scene. A man and woman were shot in the back and legs. They were later taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they noticed a vehicle that appeared to be suspicious and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. Police chased the vehicle until it crashed.

No one was injured in this incident, and two men were arrested. Authorities did not state if these men are related to the shooting.

The case is still being investigated and detectives are working to identify the suspects in the shooting. Police said they are going to interview witnesses and look for surveillance video.