1 dead after suspect shoots person who followed them after crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after a shooting in east Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, two parties were involved in a crash and one driver fled the scene.

Gonzalez said the crash involving multiple vehicles took place on Federal Road about a mile and a half from where the shooting happened just before 6 p.m.

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 17, 2023

The fleeing suspect was followed to the 700 block of Normandy Street.

At that time, the suspect allegedly shot one of the people in the car that was following.

One person has been pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene.

“We are told he is a 21-year-old Hispanic male celebrating his twenty-second birthday this month, family out here just devastated and understandably so,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, deputies stopped a vehicle in west Houston. Authorities believe the driver and occupant of the vehicle are connected to the crash and shooting in east Harris County.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or suspects. The sheriff said investigators will be surveying the area looking for surveillance video.