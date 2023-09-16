1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting at north Harris County apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment in north Harris County Saturday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies and HCSO deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 21500 block of Spring Plaza Drive. There was an argument between two men, and they ended up shooting at each other with pistols.

One male is deceased at the scene. A female was transported to a hospital and is currently in surgery. There were three toddlers/infants in the apt, but none were injured. The follow-up investigation

Two couples had been staying in the same apartment, and there were several people inside when the incident happened.

Authorities are still investigating, and they did not share other details about the case.