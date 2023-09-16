74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting at north Harris County apartment

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment in north Harris County Saturday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies and HCSO deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 21500 block of Spring Plaza Drive. There was an argument between two men, and they ended up shooting at each other with pistols.

Two couples had been staying in the same apartment, and there were several people inside when the incident happened.

A woman was taken to the hospital and had surgery. There were also three toddlers/infants in the apartment, but they were not injured.

Authorities are still investigating, and they did not share other details about the case.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email