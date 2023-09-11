‘I’m going to hunt you until I find you’: Family demands justice after 16-year-old Atascocita HS student fatally shot

A heartbroken family is demanding justice after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in Humble.

Jacob Cain, 16, was a son, a brother to five sisters and a sophomore at Atascocita High School before his life tragically ended, relatives said.

Deputies said Cain was with a group of teens in a wooded area, a popular hangout on Deer Timbers Trail near Swiftbrook Drive at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

They said someone started shooting and everyone ran off.

Some of the bullets hit a nearby home and the homeowner called 911. Deputies found Cain shot to death.

With heavy hearts, his loved ones returned to the scene Monday.

Cain’s mother, Shatammie Hicks, has a strong message for her son’s killer.

“Whoever knows what happened to my son, that’s my only son, come forward, right now, turn yourself in, because I’m going to hunt you until I find you and I’m not going to leave this world until I get justice for my baby. Y’all don’t know what y’all did to me, but y’all caused me so much pain,” said Hicks.

Detectives were working to determine who Jacob was with before the shooting and what happened.