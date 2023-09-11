Fetus reportedly found in pipe in Cypress Station area

CYPRESS STATION, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fetus was found in a pipe in the Cypress Station area Monday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call around 11:30 a.m. after workers on FM 1960 near the North Freeway reportedly found the fetus.

Investigators are at the scene and are interviewing the residents and witnesses.

According to HCSO, no one is in custody or has received any charges at this time.

The Institute of Forensic Science is assisting with the investigation.