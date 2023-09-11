94º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fetus reportedly found in pipe in Cypress Station area

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Cypress Station, Baby, Body Found
Police lights (WDIV)

CYPRESS STATION, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fetus was found in a pipe in the Cypress Station area Monday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call around 11:30 a.m. after workers on FM 1960 near the North Freeway reportedly found the fetus.

Investigators are at the scene and are interviewing the residents and witnesses.

According to HCSO, no one is in custody or has received any charges at this time.

The Institute of Forensic Science is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email