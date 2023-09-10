93º
Happy National Grandparents Day!

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

National Grandparents Day (KPRC 2 viewer)

Sunday is National Grandparents Day.

AmyPerez

Jameson and I. Happy grandparents day!!

Houston

The day celebrates the relationships between grandparents and grandchildren.

Bigbase77

MiMi and Pawpaw enjoying the week with Karson Blaze. Happy Grandparents day!

Rosenberg

Viewers from across the Houston area submitted pictures of grandparents spending time with their grandchildren.

iamdan

Happy Grandparents Day!! Mayla and Grandpa

Houston

From all of us at KPRC 2, happy National Grandparents Day.

Liz Foerster

Grandparent’s Day Jacob used to ride in his car seat taking his big sister to school, now he’s going to that same school❤️..Where does time go!

Willis
johnsedlak

Happy Grandparents Day! With my three grandsons, my daughter, son in law, and my nephew and his fiancé visiting Galveston last night.

Galveston
Merari

Happy Grandparents Day to our Nani and papa 🫶🏻

Seabrook

