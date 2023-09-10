Sunday is National Grandparents Day.

The day celebrates the relationships between grandparents and grandchildren.

Bigbase77 MiMi and Pawpaw enjoying the week with Karson Blaze. Happy Grandparents day! 5 hours ago 0 Rosenberg

Viewers from across the Houston area submitted pictures of grandparents spending time with their grandchildren.

From all of us at KPRC 2, happy National Grandparents Day.

Liz Foerster Grandparent’s Day Jacob used to ride in his car seat taking his big sister to school, now he’s going to that same school❤️..Where does time go! 6 hours ago 0 Willis

johnsedlak Happy Grandparents Day! With my three grandsons, my daughter, son in law, and my nephew and his fiancé visiting Galveston last night. 6 hours ago 0 Galveston