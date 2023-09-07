89º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man questioned after woman found dead inside SW Houston hom

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston police, Woman dead
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 7800 block of Rollingbrook Drive near Fondren Road around 7:05 a.m. after the woman was found dead.

It’s unclear what happened to the woman but police are currently questioning a man about her death. No charges are arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email