Man questioned after woman found dead inside SW Houston hom

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in southwest Houston Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 7800 block of Rollingbrook Drive near Fondren Road around 7:05 a.m. after the woman was found dead.
It’s unclear what happened to the woman but police are currently questioning a man about her death. No charges are arrests have been made.
